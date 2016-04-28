Nebula Chalk Art Tutorial

In honor of the astronomy studies you have enjoyed or any Star Wars fans out there, enjoy this space chalk pastel art tutorial!

Space art is simply so beautiful. It is so easy to achieve gorgeous results with a few layers of color – just black construction paper and chalk pastels!

Chalk Art Supplies

Supplies needed:

Black construction paper.

Chalk pastels – dark pink, light pink, white, light blue, tan and white. Note: if you do not have these exact colors, simply use what you have. I promise it will be beautiful because each nebula is unique!

Suggested supply: baby wipes or wet paper towels for wiping chalk residue.

How To Draw A Nebula

To begin, turn your paper horizontally. Take your dark pink, turn it on its side and brush an irregular shaped cloud of pink color in the middle of your paper. Next, take your finger and blend the color to make it dreamy looking.

With your tan chalk pastel, make a sweep of color around your pink. Add some ‘arms’ of tan at the bottom. Do the same sort of outline with your white chalk pastel.

Next is a fun part! Take your white and add some stars. Start by making large, white dots. Then put an X over each star. This adds a sparkling glow to your star. Take your finger and ‘pull’ the white color from each X, extending the sparkle. While you have your white chalk pastel, add some more stars all around. These are distant ‘dots’ of stars.

Now the focus of your painting is at the center of your nebula. Over the center star, add long lines of pink, extending almost to the outer edges of your paper. Take your finger and smooth out the pink for more of that dreamy look of space.

The final, beautiful touches are made with the light blue chalk pastel. Just add a touch of blue around the round part of your stars. This highlights the ‘circle’ part and gives each of your stars depth.

Blend and smooth any more of your chalk pastel nebula to carry on the soft look. What a beautiful space scene you have created! You might want to sign your name in the corner. You can even turn it over and give your painting a name. While you have your chalks out you may want to enjoy more of our space art tutorials… because you ARE an artist!

