Fall Leaves Unit Study Ideas

Colorful leaves are the hallmark of fall. Their fleeting beauty often stops us in our tracks. Adults will gaze at the wondrous color palette of nature, while kids will run and jump in the crunchy leaves that have fallen on the ground.

Make the most of this time of year, by studying the changing leaves. Custom make your own fall leaves unit study with these links and ideas.

Fall Leaves Unit Study

Collect, draw and color leaves .

. Try a Leaves Through The Seasons Art Project.

Do a leaf chromatography experiment to learn why leaves change colors.

Get outside. Enjoy fall. Learn a little while you are there!