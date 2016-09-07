Fall Leaves Unit Study Ideas

Colorful leaves are the hallmark of fall. Their fleeting beauty often stops us in our tracks. Adults will gaze at the wondrous color palette of nature, while kids will run and jump in the crunchy leaves that have fallen on the ground.
Make the most of this time of year, by studying the changing leaves. Custom make your own fall leaves unit study with these links and ideas.
Fall Leaves Unit Study
- Collect, draw and color leaves.
- Try a Leaves Through The Seasons Art Project.
- Do a leaf chromatography experiment to learn why leaves change colors.
- Create Autumn Leaf Stained Glass.
- Make a leaf journal using the leaves you collect and these printables from Kidzone.
- Download a Fall Leaves Unit Study from CurrClick.com.
- Download these Fall Brick Activities from CurrClick.com.
- Study leaves in general.
- Download these leaf coloring pages.
- Learn about the chemistry of fall leaves.
- Learn how the veins of leaves work.
Get outside. Enjoy fall. Learn a little while you are there!
One Comment