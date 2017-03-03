A great way to add fun and variety to your school year is to celebrate holidays and seasons. We like to do this with special crafts, traditional holiday foods, stories, songs, and videos. Writing prompts are another way to incorporate the holidays into writing and handwriting lessons.

I like to use writing prompts all year long. They spark the kids’ creativity and imagination and make writing more enjoyable than a normal, boring writing assignment. Use these FREE St. Patrick’s Day writing prompts to add some holiday fun to your homeschool.