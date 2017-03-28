Homeschool Lesson Ideas For Spring

Mar 28, 2017 Posted by In Articles, General Comments 1

Spring is the season of growth and rebirth. In nature, trees are budding, flowers are blooming, and baby animals are being born. The longer days give new energy to us all. Spring is a wonderful time of year! Why not celebrate to end of a long winter and the beginning of spring with some fresh spring-themed lessons and activities in your homeschool? Here are some ideas you might want to try.

homeschool lesson ideas for spring - homeschoolingtoday.com

Nest And Egg Lesson Ideas

Birds build nests and lay eggs in the spring. The Easter Bunny hides eggs on Easter morning. Spring is the season of eggs!

Study how bird nests are built and try your hand at building one yourself

• Ever wonder how the whole decorating thing got started? Study it!

Bird nest art tutorial

Try a few egg science experiments

homeschool lesson ideas for spring

Rain Lesson Ideas

April showers bring May flowers. Spring is known for its rain. It’s that rain that makes the soil ready to support the new plant life.

Measure and chart the daily rainfall where you live

Hands-on rain activities

Learn about the water cycle with this lesson and activity 

Rainfall Math printable

spring lesson ideas

Flower Lesson Ideas

After you learn about the April Showers,  you can learn about the flowers they bring.

Lots of hands-on flower study ideas

Create coffee filter flowers

Parts of a flower lesson printable

spring lesson ideas

Baby Animal Lesson Ideas

There is nothing cuter than baby animals! Springtime brings thoughts of chicks, bunnies, and other fluffy baby animals.

• Take a field trip to a local zoo or farm. They are bound to have baby animals and people who would love to tell you all about them.

• Match the baby animals with their mother with this free printable set

Download this baby animal printable pack for your preschooler for an entire unit study

More Spring Lesson Help

Spring writing paper printable

Spring poetry activity 

30 spring STEM activities

One Comment

  • Reply
    Camie
    March 28, 2017

    These are excellent ideas!

Leave a Comment