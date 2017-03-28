homeschool lesson ideas for spring

Spring is the season of growth and rebirth. In nature, trees are budding, flowers are blooming, and baby animals are being born. The longer days give new energy to us all. Spring is a wonderful time of year! Why not celebrate to end of a long winter and the beginning of spring with some fresh spring-themed lessons and activities in your homeschool? Here are some ideas you might want to try.

Nest And Egg Lesson Ideas

Birds build nests and lay eggs in the spring. The Easter Bunny hides eggs on Easter morning. Spring is the season of eggs!

• Study how bird nests are built and try your hand at building one yourself

• Ever wonder how the whole decorating thing got started? Study it!

• Bird nest art tutorial

• Try a few egg science experiments

Rain Lesson Ideas

April showers bring May flowers. Spring is known for its rain. It’s that rain that makes the soil ready to support the new plant life.

• Measure and chart the daily rainfall where you live

• Hands-on rain activities

• Learn about the water cycle with this lesson and activity

• Rainfall Math printable

Flower Lesson Ideas

After you learn about the April Showers, you can learn about the flowers they bring.

• Lots of hands-on flower study ideas

• Create coffee filter flowers

• Parts of a flower lesson printable

Baby Animal Lesson Ideas

There is nothing cuter than baby animals! Springtime brings thoughts of chicks, bunnies, and other fluffy baby animals.

• Take a field trip to a local zoo or farm. They are bound to have baby animals and people who would love to tell you all about them.

• Match the baby animals with their mother with this free printable set

• Download this baby animal printable pack for your preschooler for an entire unit study

More Spring Lesson Help

• Spring writing paper printable

• Spring poetry activity

• 30 spring STEM activities