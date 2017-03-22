Free Literature Studies

One of the best features of the Homeschooling Today Magazine is the literature studies. Each issue features reviews and literature studies for all ages from quality books. It’s like getting free curriculum in each issue.

Many of these literature studies have been published here on the blog for you to use for free! Below, you will find links to all.  From Snowflake Bentley to Pride And Prejudice, you will find something to fit your students. For more literature studies, homeschool help, and encouragement, subscribe to Homeschooling Today Magazine.

Literature Studies

Click the links below for your free literature studies!

Snowflake Bentley Unit Study

Snowflake Bentley

Winter Days In The Big Woods

island of the blue dolphins feature

Island Of The Blue Dolphins

Little Men

Pride And Prejudice 

strawberry girl feature

Strawberry Girl

Charlotte’s Web

DavidCopperfield

David Copperfield

While We Still Live

Mr. Pipes And The British Hymn Makers

 

    Johnie
    March 22, 2017

    Great reading! I can highly recommend all G. A. Henry books for boys!!

