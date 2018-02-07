25 Family Community Service Ideas

Many families have family meals and fun family nights to build those strong relationships and make memories. Some have family game nights or movie nights. Your family might cook together or enjoy playing basketball together. Those are all wonderful ideas to keep a family close and connected.

Have you ever thought of adding a family activity that keeps your family close and helps others at the same time? There are so many community service and volunteer opportunities that families can get involved in. You can do something good for others, teach your kids how to serve, and have a fun family experience at the same time.

Here are some community service ideas to get you started. Check out similar opportunities where you live.

Ideas for Family Community Service

Volunteer Ideas

Soup kitchen

Food bank

Animal shelter

Nursing home

Local zoo

Library

Local park

Hospital

Habitat For Humanity

Meals On Wheels

After-school program

Service Ideas

Collect food for a local food bank

Collect supplies for an animal shelter

Write letters to those serving in the armed forces

Bake cookies and take them to a local fire or police station

Babysit for a friend or neighbor

Shovel snow for neighbors

Rake the neighbors’ leaves

Organize a garage sale or lemonade stand to benefit a local charity

Donate school supplies for kids’ who may not be able to afford them

Make seasonal cards for nursing home residents

Pick up litter at a local park

Make a meal for a home bound neighbor or friend

Become a foster family

Make fleece blankets for a local homeless shelter

Your Community Service Ideas

Has you family participated in any community service or volunteer programs in the past? Share your ideas with us!

