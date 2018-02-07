25 Family Community Service Ideas

Many families have family meals and fun family nights to build those strong relationships and make memories. Some have family game nights or movie nights. Your family might cook together or enjoy playing basketball together. Those are all wonderful ideas to keep a family close and connected.
Have you ever thought of adding a family activity that keeps your family close and helps others at the same time? There are so many community service and volunteer opportunities that families can get involved in. You can do something good for others, teach your kids how to serve, and have a fun family experience at the same time.
Here are some community service ideas to get you started. Check out similar opportunities where you live.
Ideas for Family Community Service
Volunteer Ideas
Soup kitchen
Food bank
Animal shelter
Nursing home
Local zoo
Library
Local park
Hospital
Habitat For Humanity
Meals On Wheels
After-school program
Service Ideas
Collect food for a local food bank
Collect supplies for an animal shelter
Write letters to those serving in the armed forces
Bake cookies and take them to a local fire or police station
Babysit for a friend or neighbor
Shovel snow for neighbors
Rake the neighbors’ leaves
Organize a garage sale or lemonade stand to benefit a local charity
Donate school supplies for kids’ who may not be able to afford them
Make seasonal cards for nursing home residents
Pick up litter at a local park
Make a meal for a home bound neighbor or friend
Become a foster family
Make fleece blankets for a local homeless shelter
Your Community Service Ideas
Has you family participated in any community service or volunteer programs in the past? Share your ideas with us!
